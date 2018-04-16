Traffic Assistant

by Laura Ross

Alabama Telecasters, Inc. (ATI) has an opening for our local CBS Affiliate, WAKA CBS-8 News & ABC Affiliate, and WNCF- ABC Montgomery in Montgomery, Alabama in our Traffic Department as a Traffic Assistant. The qualified candidate will assist the traffic department in log editing, downloading format sheets for syndicated shows, matching format sheets to log formats, entering and proofing traffic instructions and assist in all other areas of traffic department as necessary. Also, this position requires assisting the Sales Department and/or advertising agency in the scheduling of production.

The qualified candidate must be able to work under pressure, have good communication skills, be a self-starter, have a pleasant personality and able to multi-task. Also must possess excellent computer skills.

Please send resume to Human Resources, WAKA, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109 or email to jobs@waka.com. No phone calls please. EOE