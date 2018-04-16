Troy Police Investigate Two Shootings an Hour Apart

by Alabama News Network Staff





At approximately 2:00 AM on Saturday, April 14, the Troy Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Love Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings on the ground and evidence that someone had been injured but could not locate a victim at the scene. There was a vehicle that had been shot into and another vehicle that was struck by a car leaving the area.

At 2:10 AM, police were notified that two subjects were at Troy Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Officers responded to the emergency room to find two 21-year-old males with gunshot wounds. One subject had been struck multiple times. He was transported to a Dothan hospital by ground ambulance for further treatment. His injuries were serious but were not believed to be life threatening.

While officers and investigators were working on this case, another shooting was reported in the area of North Knox Street and John Lewis Drive. This call was received by the Troy Police Department just after 3:00 AM. The caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. When officers arrived they again found multiple shell casings on the ground and evidence of physical injury but no victim at the scene.

A 22-year-old male arrived at the emergency room at approximately 3:17 AM with a non-life-threatening injury below his waist.

Both crime scenes were processed and evidence was collected. Investigators are actively working these cases and following up on leads. Anyone with information about either of these crimes is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.