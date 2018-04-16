Wilcox Co. Man Sentenced to Life in Prison

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Wilcox County man is convicted of capital murder in the July 2014 death of his girlfriend.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says Wilmore Wiggins was also convicted of arson and abuse of a corpse.

Jackson says Wiggins killed Patricia Nickelson, then torched his mobile home to try and make it look like Nickelson died in the fire.

Jackson says the verdicts were handed down by a jury Friday afternoon after a weeklong trial in Camden.

“The problem with him is he out-smarted himself. There was no electricity in the house, so it couldn’t have been an electrical fire,” said Jackson.

“So, to sit there and burn her up thinking, okay I’ll fool the fire department and the fire marshal, that just wasn’t gone happen.”

Jackson says Wiggins has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.