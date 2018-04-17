Biscuits Now 5 Games Under .500 With Series Opening Loss to Smokies

by Alabama News Network Staff

With temperatures hovering in the 50s, Genesis Cabrera (0-2) made his third start of the year for the Butter and Blue and looked sharp early, striking out the side in the first, and then two more Smokies in the second. Trevor Clifton (1-2) was just as impressive on the other side, however, throwing five scoreless innings en route to his first victory of the season.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth when Tennessee loaded the bases for Trey Martin, who delivered a sac fly. In the seventh, the Smokies would pull away for good thanks to a two-run single by Zack Short, and a steal of home by Martin on a pick-off attempt that made it 4-0.

The Biscuits, whose lone hit entering the eighth was a Jermaine Palacios single in the third, scratched across a couple of runs courtesy of a Thomas Milone RBI-fielder’s choice and a Tommy Nance wild pitch, to cut the deficit in half.

But the Smokies would add three more runs in the ninth off Dalton Moats, and the Biscuits settled for just two hits (the other from Michael Russell in his 2018 debut) in the defeat. Montgomery has still yet to string together back-to-back wins this season.

The Biscuits will try to rebound on Tuesday night when Zack Lee (1-0) battles with Duncan Robinson (0-0) at 6:35 PM.