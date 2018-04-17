A Bit Cooler Late Week

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to carve out a clear blue sky for us. It will allow for temps to warm up into the 80s on Wednesday. The ridge of high pressure will slide east allowing a frontal boundary to slide through here Thursday. Moisture is limited, so we don’t expect much if any precipitation with its passage. Temps will cool down a bit behind the front for late week. Morning lows fall back into the 40s and daytime highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday. The upcoming weekend is looking sunny and mild for Saturday but rain is on the way for Sunday. This system will provide a good soaking for the area. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. The track of this disturbance will keep it more of a rain event instead of a severe storm threat. We see this rain event sticking around through early Tuesday. It’s back to sunny and dry conditions starting Wednesday.