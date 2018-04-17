City Approves Land Swap with Maxwell

by Ellis Eskew

Tuesday evening the Montgomery City Council approved a land swap with Maxwell Air Force Base.

The land is located off Bell Street near the Alabama River.

Mayor Todd Strange tells us Maxwell Air Force Base asked for more land for additional force protection.

In exchange, the city is getting about 6-8 acres near Riverside Heights.

Strange says this was part of 30 acres of land acquired about 15 years ago.

“It’s part of a bigger parcel that we have been marketing for a number of years for apartments, hotels, and it’s right along the river. So we will see where all that comes now that we actually have the whole property under contract,” said Strange.