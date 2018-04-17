Dallas Co. Drug Free Music Video Goes Viral

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A program in Dallas County has produced a song and a music video in an effort to encourage young people to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

The “Say Nope to Dope” music video features members of the community doing the ‘Nope-Nope’ dance.

The video is quickly gaining popularity online with more than a hundred thousand hits.

It was produced by the “Drug-Free-Communities-of-Dallas-County” initiative.

Program officials say its a fun way to get a positive message out to kids.

“We’re making being drug-free cool, said Executive Director Jerria Martin.

“Because you know you have the songs, you have the hip hop industry, you know everything that kind of glorify drugs and violence and gangs and so we’re trying to find a way to combat that in a positive and fun way so its been about meeting the kids where they are.”

DFC of Dallas County is funded through a five year, $650,000 dollar federal grant.

Check out the full video.