Dunkin’ Donuts Plans to Add Seven Restaurants in the Montgomery Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dunkin’ Donuts has announced plans to bring seven new restaurants to the Montgomery area over the coming years.

The company says it’s signed a development agreement with existing franchisees Lagunita Franchise Operations, LLC. The first two locations are scheduled to open in 2019, with additional restaurants scheduled to open over the next several years.

The specific locations haven’t been announced.

The franchisee group currently operates seven restaurants in the Mobile and Mississippi Gulf Coast regions.

“My partners and I are thrilled about the opportunity to further expand the Dunkin’ Donuts brand throughout Montgomery, Alabama,” said Damon Dunn, Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee. “Our team is passionate about the brand and we look forward to bringing Dunkin’ Donuts’ premium products and high-quality service to the local community.”

There are currently 37 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants located throughout Alabama.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. The company is based in Canton, Massachusetts.