Investigation Underway after Dead Cats Found in Mailbox

by Andrew James

One local business owner made a gruesome discovery Monday morning when he went to check his mailbox, two dead cats were inside and now an investigation is underway.

When the store manager of Custom Trucks Unlimited opened the mailbox Monday morning he was shocked to find the dead animals, and he’s hoping someone will come forward with information.

Now the Montgomery Humane Society Animal Control is investigating the incident.

“It’s a preliminary investigation, the business is cooperating with us, hopefully there is cameras and video we can look at,” explained Lea Turbert.

The store manager did not want to speak on camera but says they have 24 hour surveillance outside the building. He believes the animals were alive when they were left here because the inside of the mailbox was covered in feces and urine.

Federal authorities are involved in this case because the business’ mailbox was tampered with.

The cats have been sent to Auburn for necropsy. Charges could vary based on the cause of death. If you have any information you’re asked to call 409-0622 and ask to speak to a deputy.