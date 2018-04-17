Montgomery County Arrests: April 9-15 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Apr 17, 2018 9:47 AM CDT Updated: Apr 17, 2018 9:49 AM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/24Justin Wells Arrest Date: 4/9/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Gio’Vaughann Walker Arrest Date: 4/12/18 Charge(s): Pistol Carrying Without License Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Joshua Thrasher Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Burglary II, Burglary III, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Shane Thomas Arrest Date: 4/13/18 Charge(s): Felony Domestic Violence-Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Jeremy Stanley Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Criminal Trespassing III, Driving While Revoked (2 counts), Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Funds Check (9 counts), No Seat Belt, & Operating Vehicle without License Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Adrian Sankey Sr. Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court-Child Support Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Robert Salter Arrest Date: 4/13/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Brenda Salgado-Duhon Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Andrew Ross Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Dorother Rogers Arrest Date: 4/14/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Reginald Robinson Arrest Date: 4/14/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Curtis Robinson Arrest Date: 4/10/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts) & Receiving Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Josiah Richardson Arrest Date: 4/10/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Building/Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Quentin Pierce Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Lamonte Perdue Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Shaleem Peggins Arrest Date: 4/14/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Steve Newsome Arrest Date: 4/10/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Alvin Moncrief Arrest Date: 4/9/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Tevin Martin Arrest Date: 4/12/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 4 Theft of Property III (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Jason Lemley Arrest Date: 4/12/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Tommy Keene Arrest Date: 4/13/18 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Antonio Jiles Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Pistol Carrying Without License (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Charlie Byrd Arrest Date: 4/13/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Donald Barnes Arrest Date: 4/12/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates April 9th through April 15th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Golden Apple: Cicely Curtis LEAD Academy Meets with Prospective Parents 1 Killed in Montgomery House Fire Wilcox Co. Man Sentenced to Life in Prison