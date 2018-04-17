Montgomery County Arrests: April 9-15

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/24 Justin Wells Arrest Date: 4/9/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Probation Violation

2/24 Gio’Vaughann Walker Arrest Date: 4/12/18 Charge(s): Pistol Carrying Without License

3/24 Joshua Thrasher Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Burglary II, Burglary III, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

4/24 Shane Thomas Arrest Date: 4/13/18 Charge(s): Felony Domestic Violence-Assault

5/24 Jeremy Stanley Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Criminal Trespassing III, Driving While Revoked (2 counts), Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Funds Check (9 counts), No Seat Belt, & Operating Vehicle without License



6/24 Adrian Sankey Sr. Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court-Child Support

7/24 Robert Salter Arrest Date: 4/13/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

8/24 Brenda Salgado-Duhon Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

9/24 Andrew Ross Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

10/24 Dorother Rogers Arrest Date: 4/14/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other



11/24 Reginald Robinson Arrest Date: 4/14/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

12/24 Curtis Robinson Arrest Date: 4/10/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts) & Receiving Stolen Property

13/24 Josiah Richardson Arrest Date: 4/10/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Building/Vehicle

14/24 Quentin Pierce Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

15/24 Lamonte Perdue Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts)



16/24 Shaleem Peggins Arrest Date: 4/14/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

17/24 Steve Newsome Arrest Date: 4/10/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended

18/24 Alvin Moncrief Arrest Date: 4/9/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

19/24 Tevin Martin Arrest Date: 4/12/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 4 Theft of Property III (2 counts)

20/24 Jason Lemley Arrest Date: 4/12/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd & Theft of Property 1st



21/24 Tommy Keene Arrest Date: 4/13/18 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd

22/24 Antonio Jiles Arrest Date: 4/11/18 Charge(s): Pistol Carrying Without License (2 counts)

23/24 Charlie Byrd Arrest Date: 4/13/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

24/24 Donald Barnes Arrest Date: 4/12/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Firearm

















































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates April 9th through April 15th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.