Red Tails Air Show Coming to Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

The Red Tails are coming to Montgomery!

The 187th Fighter Wing, at Montgomery’s Air National Guard Base has announced the group will be flying in the Red Tails Over Montgomery Air show in September.

The show will feature military and civilian acts, static air craft displays and plenty of vendors. Organizers say they will be releasing more details on the line-up soon, the show is scheduled for September 8th.