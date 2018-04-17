Results are In for Scale Back Alabama 2018

by Danielle Wallace

For many, sticking to weight loss goals since the beginning of 2018 has been a little easier thanks to Scale Back Alabama.

“Oh my gosh, I lost 12 pounds. I’m very excited,” says Teresa Fair, participant and Alabama Department of Public Health Coordinator.

“I’ve lost about 12 pounds and it’s been great,” says participant Nick Burnett.

18,380 people participated in this year’s challenge. Many put in the work to lose a total of 60,689 pounds.

“My goal was to lose at least thirty pounds. I managed to lose close to eleven and I want to continue,” says participant Sandra Blakely.

The hardest part of scale back Alabama?

“Living in the south it’s always hard not to eat fried foods so that’s been pretty hard but besides that you know-not to many hurdles,” says Nick Burnett.

The challenge also had Big Mo from the Biscuits and health care professionals on-board to shed a few pounds.

“My goal was just to lose a little bit of weight and I also just wanted to to continue to further my healthy lifestyle habits so being able to participate in scale back helped me to do that,” says Fair.

But now that the competition is over, how can participants keep going?

“Basically it’s portion control, which our nutrition division always encourages portion control and that’s helping me a whole lot,” says Blakely.

They say it’s all about accountability and motivation.

“We’re very excited to be able to provide that opportunity for Alabamians for them to have opportunities for them to be able to get healthy and have the resources to do it,” says Fair.

To keep each other on track with their goals, people also formed teams to participate. There were over 9,000 teams. On over 900 of those teams, each team member lost 10 pounds.