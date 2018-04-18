Braves Sign 6-time All-Star to Minor League Deal

The Atlanta Braves today agreed to terms with free agent infielder José Bautista on a one-year minor-league contract for the 2018 season, and he has reported to Atlanta’s extended spring training complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. He will play third base.

Bautista, 37, played last season with Toronto and batted .203 (119-for-587) with 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 65 RBI over 157 games. The 2017 season was his eighth consecutive campaign with at least 20 home runs, and he is one of just three players in the majors with at least 20 homers in each season since 2010, joining Nelson Cruz and Giancarlo Stanton.

A six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Bautista owns a .250 (1,430-for-5,726) career average over 14 major league seasons with Baltimore (2004), Tampa Bay (’04), Kansas City (’04), Pittsburgh (’04-’08) and Toronto (’08-’17). He finished a career-best third in the 2011 American League MVP voting after batting .302/.447/.608 and leading the league in home runs (43) and walks (132). Bautista has made 394 defensive appearances at third base, including eight games last season.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 20th round of the 2000 First-Year Player Draft, the 6-foot-0, 205-pounder bats and throws right-handed and is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

 

José Bautista’s Career Statistics
Year Team Lg G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS AVG OBP SLG OPS
2004 Baltimore AL 16 11 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 .273 .333 .273 .606
2004 Tampa Bay AL 12 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 3 7 0 1 .167 .333 .167 .500
2004 Kansas City AL 13 25 1 5 1 0 0 1 1 12 0 0 .200 .231 .240 .471
2004 Pittsburgh NL 23 40 1 8 2 0 0 0 2 18 0 0 .200 .238 .250 .488
  TOTAL   64 88 6 18 3 0 0 2 7 40 0 1 .205 .263 .239 .502
2005 Pittsburgh NL 11 28 3 4 1 0 0 1 3 7 1 0 .143 .226 .179 .404
2006 Pittsburgh NL 117 400 58 94 20 3 16 51 46 110 2 4 .235 .335 .420 .755
2007 Pittsburgh NL 142 532 75 135 36 2 15 63

