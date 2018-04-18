Braves Sign 6-time All-Star to Minor League Deal

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Atlanta Braves today agreed to terms with free agent infielder José Bautista on a one-year minor-league contract for the 2018 season, and he has reported to Atlanta’s extended spring training complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. He will play third base.

Bautista, 37, played last season with Toronto and batted .203 (119-for-587) with 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 65 RBI over 157 games. The 2017 season was his eighth consecutive campaign with at least 20 home runs, and he is one of just three players in the majors with at least 20 homers in each season since 2010, joining Nelson Cruz and Giancarlo Stanton.

A six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Bautista owns a .250 (1,430-for-5,726) career average over 14 major league seasons with Baltimore (2004), Tampa Bay (’04), Kansas City (’04), Pittsburgh (’04-’08) and Toronto (’08-’17). He finished a career-best third in the 2011 American League MVP voting after batting .302/.447/.608 and leading the league in home runs (43) and walks (132). Bautista has made 394 defensive appearances at third base, including eight games last season.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 20th round of the 2000 First-Year Player Draft, the 6-foot-0, 205-pounder bats and throws right-handed and is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.