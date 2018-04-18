Cooler Thursday & Friday; Another Round of Weekend Rain

by Ben Lang

85 degrees was the official high temperature in Montgomery this afternoon, just two days after highs only reached the low 60s on Monday. Cooler temperatures are set to make a return for the remainder of our work-week.

A narrow band of clouds is tracking southward through Alabama just ahead of a moisture-starved cold front. While its not totally out of the question that we see an isolated or shower or two with the front overnight, most locations stay dry. By the time most folks wake up Thursday morning, we’re back to sunshine and temperatures ranging from the low 50s north to low 60s south. With cooler air filtering in, daytime highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s even under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday night will be cool with lows in the low 40s. Friday afternoon’s highs reach the mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Weekend Weather: Saturday will start cool, with morning lows in the upper 40s. We’ll likely see increasing clouds during the day, but we should stay dry until Sunday. Widespread rain is likely on Sunday with a surface low hugging the coast. The southern track of this low should prevent the threat for severe weather.

Rain likely lingers into Monday and possibly Tuesday. Temperatures remain slightly cooler than normal this weekend and early next week, in the low to mid 70s.