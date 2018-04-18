CrimeStoppers: Prattville Police Searching For Residential Construction Thief

Jonathan Thomas,
Posted:
Updated:

by Jonathan Thomas

On April 13, 2018, between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m. investigators advise that an unknown male described as being a white male, brown hair, beard, with tattoos on both arms.

Surveillance video captures this subject unlawfully entering a residence under construction in the Hearthstone neighborhood in Prattvill.

This subject is seen walking out of the residence carrying several power tools, totaling $2,400.00.

If you have any information in regards to this crime, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or download our new P3-tips app, or give us your information through the web at www.215STOP.com or our Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

