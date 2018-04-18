Face 2 Face: Chess Bedsole

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a Face to Face with Attorney General candidate, Chess Bedsole. Bedsole is running as a Republican. He also has experience as a judge and has worked for two U.S. presidents.

