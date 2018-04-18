Central Alabama Crimestoppers Win Award

The Family Sunshine Center Awards Central Alabama CrimeStoppers With 2017 Justice for Victim's Award

by Jonathan Thomas

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is proud to announce that they will be awarded the

Justice for Victim’s Award by the Montgomery based Family Sunshine Center. The

award will be presented during the Family Sunshine Center’s Annual Volunteer

Recognition Ceremony to be held on Thursday, 4:00 p.m, April 19, 2018 at the First

Baptist Church located at 305 South Perry Street, Montgomery, Alabama.

Montgomery Area Family Violence Program, Inc., dba. Family Sunshine Center, exists to

end family violence and sexual assault and foster hope and healing in seven Alabama

counties: Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, and Montgomery.

“On behalf of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, we would like to thank the Family

Sunshine Center for recognizing our efforts and services that we provide to the

community. Citizens use our tip line and web services primarily to pass on information in

regard to a crime. On many occasions they rely on CrimeStoppers to provide much more.

Thanks to other service providers, such as the Family Sunshine Center, we are able to

empower the caller even more by making them aware of every resource that we believe

will work in their favor. Whether it’s a victim calling for assistance or a concerned

citizen seeking help for another, we hope and pray that they find the help they desire

through our program and referred partners.” said Executive Director Tony Garrett.

Again, we are humbled and extremely honored to be recognized.