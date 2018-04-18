GOP Gubernatorial Candidates Debate, Minus Gov. Ivey

by Ellis Eskew

Three Republican candidates running for Governor participated in a debate Wednesday evening in Birmingham. However, Gov. Kay Ivey was not there.

Topics ranged from ethics laws, a lottery, Roy Moore and school safety.

Candidates included Tommy Battle, mayor of Huntsville; Scott Dawson, a Birmingham evangelist; and Bill Hightower, a senator and businessman from Mobile.

They squared off in an hour and half debate.

If elected, candidates say they would not support a lottery for several reasons.

They also discussed ethics laws and Judge Roy Moore and the accusations that came up against him in his senate campaign. Each one said they voted for the former judge.

One main issue was school safety.

Tommy Battle says he is all for putting school resource officers in schools and have that officer check out a specific home when there are rumors of someone bringing a gun to school.

Bill Dawson says he is for arming high school teachers and has a 5 step approach.

And Bill Hightower says he would like to have small police stations in each school in maintain safety.

Thursday night the Democrats running for governor will debate.