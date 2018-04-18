Juliette Hampton Morgan Library to Show Off New Improvements

The Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library in downtown Montgomery will host its first fundraising gala Thursday, April 19.

The gala will give visitors a sneak peek at the improvements made to the library and will raise money. The library has undergone an extensive renovation recently.

Some of the improvements include a new computer lab, smartboards, furniture and even a multimedia studio.

The gala will feature cocktails, music and hors d’ouvres. It runs from 6-8 p.m. at the library, which is located at 245 High Street.

