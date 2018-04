Man Charged with Murder in Death of Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies say a man has been charged in the killing of a woman who had been reported missing.

Sheriff’s officials say Kenny Darity is charged with felony murder in the death of Christina Bloss. Bloss was reported missing last February. Her skeletal remains were found in Lowndes County last Thursday by hunters.

Court documents indicate that Bloss was strangled.

Darity’s bond has been set at $150,000.