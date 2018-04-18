New Trenholm and AUM Agreement Helps Students Further Education and Secure Earned Credits

by Danielle Wallace

A new move for Trenholm State Community College gives interested students a chance to participate in concurrent enrollment, allowing students to take classes at Trenholm and Auburn University Montgomery at the same time.

“They have been very good partners to work with and the other piece of this is that it only benefits our community-of course it benefits Trenholm and it benefits Auburn University Montgomery but it benefits the students more,” says Sam Munnerlyn, President of Trenholm State Community College.

School officials say students could save thousands of dollars and there is a possibility of reverse transferring.

“If a student leaves us early and goes to auburn university in Montgomery-finishing some courses that will help them get their associates degree then it can reverse transfer back to Trenholm,” says Munnerlyn.

“It’s to send a message to the students that you can start and get a two year degree but there is a path for you to get that four year degree,” says Carl Stockton, Chancellor of Auburn University Montgomery.

The agreement opens the door to keep those hard earned credits from being lost which for some students is a plus who want to pursue a higher education.

“A lot of people seem to think that an associates degree is as far as they can go. Once you get people to come in like this the smiles and break things down to us and talk to us-it really makes us feel confident that we can go further,” says Benjare McClendon, student at Trenholm.

AUM officials are already getting started..With the process by filling in Trenholm students on university life, Wednesday.

“There are students that have never been on a university campus. They are a little bit nervous about coming to a university so we start working with the students here at Trenholm on advising, financial aid, scholarships and we can advise them on career paths for the next 4 years,” says Stockton.

To learn more information about the new agreement you can visit: http://www.aum.edu/Transfer