Selma Police Search for Missing Selma Man

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police need your help to find a Selma man whose been missing now for nearly a week.

Police say Montorie Johnson left home late Thursday night and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Johnson’s wife Amanda says he hasn’t made contact with relatives or gone to work.

She says its not like him to disappear like this and that has her worried.

“Something could have happened to him. I mean, he could be anywhere. I mean, he could be on the side of the road, he could be in a ditch. Who’s to say he’s not down a ravine somewhere or a gullet you know, I don’t know,” she said.

Anyone with information that can authorities locate Montorie Johnson — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.