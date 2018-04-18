State Legislator, Lobbyist, & Health Care Executive All Plead “Not Guilty” in Conspiracy Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Marty Connors

2/3 Jack Williams

3/3 G. Ford Gilbert





An Alabama legislator, a lobbyist who once led the Alabama Republican Party and a health care executive have pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy charges.

Republican state Rep. Jack D. Williams of Vestavia Hills, lobbyist Marty Connors and health executive G. Ford Gilbert of California were arrested earlier this month and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and mail fraud.

The three men pleaded not guilty Wednesday in federal court in Montgomery. A September 4 trial is set, although that could change.

The charges relate to payments made to another lawmaker to push a failed insurance bill. Prosecutors say Gilbert paid then-state Rep. Micky Hammon to push legislation in 2016 that would require Blue Cross to cover treatments at his clinics.

Prosecutors say Williams and Connors tried to help Hammon.

