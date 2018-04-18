Very Warm Wednesday, Cold Front Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

DRY COLD FRONT: Today will be warm with a high in the mid 80s with a mainly sunny sky. A cold front will pass through the state tonight, but moisture will be very limited, and though we will mention a small risk of a shower overnight, it really looks like most of us stay dry.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: These two days will be sunny and cooler with highs generally in the lower 70s. Friday morning will be another chilly one with most places reaching the lower and mid 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a nice spring day with ample sunshine along with a high in the upper 70s. Clouds roll in Saturday night, and Sunday will be wet with occasional rain and perhaps a little bit of thunder. The models show the low tracking across the southern portions of the state, which means no threat of severe weather for Alabama this weekend. This system should bring another soaking rain as rain amounts of one inch are likely Sunday.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The threat for light rain continues into Monday and likely Tuesday, so the forecast will feature more clouds than sun and the chance of mostly light rain at times with highs will be in the lower 70s. The rest of the week looks dry and pleasant with sunny days and highs in the 70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan