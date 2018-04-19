Cooler, Very Nice Spring Days

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front will passed through the state overnight, and cooler air mass is blowing in here behind the front. Today and tomorrow will be sunny and noticeably cooler; highs generally in the lower 70s. Friday morning will be another chilly one with most places reaching the low 40s, while colder pockets could see 30s once again.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a nice spring day with ample sunshine along with a high in the upper 70s. Clouds roll in Saturday night, and Sunday will be wet with periods of rain. Good news, the low tracks across South Alabama, which means no risk of severe weather for the northern two-thirds of the state. Rain amounts of 1-2′ are likely Sunday through early next week. It may not get out of the 60s Sunday with clouds and rain.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama’s annual spring “A Day” game is Saturday at 1:00 at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa… it will be a perfect day for the game. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from the low 70s at kickoff into the mid 70s by the second half. There is no risk of rain.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The threat for light rain continues into Monday and Tuesday, so the forecast will feature more clouds than sun and the chance of mostly light rain at times with highs will be around 70°. The latter half of the week looks dry and pleasant with sunny days and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Over the next two weeks, the weather pattern looks fairly tranquil for April in Alabama.

Have a great day!

Ryan