Excellent Friday Ahead; Rain Likely Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was all about location when it came to temperatures today. Our northern communities were in the 60s all day, while extreme south Alabama made it to near 80. Tonight will be clear and cool with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The clear sky helps temperatures quickly warm up Friday, and just about everyone gets a taste of the 70s by the afternoon. The sky stays clear through Friday night, allowing temps to drop off into the upper 40s. Saturday looks a touch warmer, with highs in the mid and upper 70s for most. We may see an increase in clouds late, but still looks like rain holds off until Sunday.

It’s likely we’ll see a widespread soaking rain Sunday thanks to a slow moving surface low. That low is going to hang around just to our east through at least Tuesday, so periods of rain remain likely Monday and Tuesday. We could even see some rain lingering into Wednesday. Drier weather should set back up next Thursday and Friday.