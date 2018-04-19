Hayneville Town Council Votes to Fire Three Top Officials

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There’s a controversy brewing in Hayneville after the town council votes to terminate three top town officials.

The council voted to fire the police chief and town attorney — and to get rid of the town’s economic development director position all together.

Mayor David Daniel says he was out of town and did not attend last night’s special called meeting.

He says the actions taken by the council have thrown him off guard.

“I was out of town when that meeting took place. I was a little surprised at the actions that they took because I feel like the people that they fired were good people,” he said.

Daniel says the dismissals were not immediate — and all three officials will continue working until the next council meeting.