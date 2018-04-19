Library Renovations Unveiled at Inaugural Gala

by Ellis Eskew



It was a night to celebrate as the city and county came together to unveil the library’s latest renovations.

The city and county invested 3 million dollars along with other donors to make it what it is today.

“This library is a 21st century library. This library is for the citizens of Montgomery,” said Juanita Owes, library director.

The newest features include a computer lab, smartboards in each department, a new room for research, and new furniture throughout the building.

“Three-dimensional printers, the ability to come here and do video editing and to make your own music. These are the things that the public told us that it wants and now we are delivering because that’s what library services do,” said Michael Briddell, city communications director.

At one time, the library was going to be moved to the “One Dexter Plaza” building downtown joining the Children’s Museum of Alabama for a multi-million dollar Questplex.

But when a funding source dried up, those plans went out the window.

Now, a few years later, Colin Coyne, former Questplex lead consultant, says spirit lives on in a new place.

“So when I sit here and see what is being done in this building, in many respects, it’s not as physically grand as maybe Questplex was planned to be. But in terms of the spirit, this is more authentic to me about coming together and realizing and making a difference at a human level and really that was the vision of Questplex.”

There will be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Monday. The library will then be open to the public.