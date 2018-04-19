Montgomery Fire Department Launches Investigation into Pallet Company Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is conducting an investigation after responding to a fire in the 1500 block of Furnace Street on Wednesday afternoon. The fire resulted in injuries to an adult male who was treated on scene for non-life-threatening burns. One firefighter was treated for a heat-related injury.

Units were dispatched to a possible commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found heavy smoke and flames coming from a six-acre lot of pallets. Upon initial response, MF/R crews reported a second alarm due to the heavy fire load. The scene quickly progressed to a third-alarm fire. Operations were slowed by inadequate water supply.

Units were able to control and contain the fire to prevent it from spreading to adjacent property.

As of Thursday morning, crews are still on scene continuing fire suppression efforts. The commercial structure and property sustained extensive fire damage.

The circumstances of the fire remain under investigation, and no additional information is available for public release at this time.