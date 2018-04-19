Nick Saban, Gus Malzahn to Compete in 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban will join former running back Mark Ingram to represent the Crimson Tide, while Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn and former Auburn place kicker Al Del Greco will represent the Tigers in the 12th annual Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament. Coach Malzahn will make his 6th appearance and Coach Saban will make his 12th appearance in the event as he looks to improve upon last year’s top five finish while competing for a share of a $650,000 total purse. The team’s winnings will be split between an endowed scholarship at the University of Alabama and the Nick’s Kids Foundation.

The nation’s premier head coach and celebrity golf event will be held April 29 to May 2 at Reynolds Lake Oconee resort outside Atlanta. Proceeds from the event benefit endowed scholarships at the participating universities and charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $6.8 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl game.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge main event features pairings that include a university head coach and a former athlete from the same school competing in a scramble format against other university teams from around the country. The event will be broadcast on ESPN in August and December. Specific dates will be announced this summer.

This year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge will also feature an inaugural Legends Tournament, consisting of 10 former coaches who will be vying for a share of a $50,000 purse that will go toward their selected charities.

The main event field of competitors is scheduled to include the four-time winning pair of Paul Johnson and Jon Barry of Georgia Tech (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015), as well as first-time appearances from Brian Kelly of Notre Dame and Matt Luke of Ole Miss. In total, both the main event and Legends Tournament include an impressive roster of college football greats that features two Heisman Trophy winners, eight Dodd Trophy winners, and a total of 10 FBS National Championships won by the head coaches.

The current field of competitors for the main event is projected to include:

TEAM COACH CELEBRITY CHARITY Alabama Nick Saban Mark Ingram Nick’s Kids Foundation Auburn Gus Malzahn Al Del Greco Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club Clemson Dabo Swinney Steve Fuller Dabo’s All in Team Foundation Florida Dan Mullen Judd Davis Mullen Family “36” Foundation Georgia Kirby Smart David Dukes The Kirby Smart Family Foundation Georgia Tech Paul Johnson Jon Barry The Methodist Home of the South Georgia Conference, Inc. North Carolina Larry Fedora Roy Williams UNC Children’s Hospital N.C. State Dave Doeren Terry Harvey Wake County Special Needs Notre Dame Brian Kelly Jimmy Dunne Kelly Cares Ole Miss Matt Luke Wesley Walls Ole Miss FCA Pittsburgh Pat Narduzzi John Congemi Pat Narduzzi Football Camp

Additionally, the inaugural Legends Tournament will feature the following coaches playing for their respective charities:

COACHES FORMER POWER FIVE SCHOOL(S) CHARITY /FOUNDATION Frank Beamer Virginia Tech Herma’s Readers Mack Brown North Carolina, Texas The Rise School of Austin Ralph Friedgen Maryland College of Charleston Foundation Chan Gailey Georgia Tech Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Jim Grobe Wake Forest, Baylor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Bobby Johnson Vanderbilt College Football Playoff Foundation Tom O’ Brien Boston College, N.C. State U.S.M.C. Toys for Tots Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina HBC Foundation Bob Stoops Oklahoma HBC Champions Foundation Tommy Tuberville Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati Tommy Tuberville Foundation

For more information, visit Chick-fil-APeachBowlChallenge.com.