Mostly Dry Saturday; Rain/Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was another day of crystal clear skies and mild temperatures across central and south Alabama. Another night of below-average temperatures is ahead, with lows falling to the low 40s north to upper 40s south. Saturday looks like the better day of our weekend, with most of the day remaining dry and increasing clouds. Some isolated showers are possible late in the evening, but the bulk of the rain arrives Sunday.

It now appears rain will be generally light/scattered Sunday morning, but it becomes heavier and more widespread during the late afternoon/evening. Sunday night through Monday morning appears to be the window of heaviest rain. Some thunderstorms are also possible. Temperature-wise, Saturday and Sunday’s highs range from the lower to mid 70s, with Saturday and Sunday night lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Could be a rainy & cloudy start to the work-week, albeit lighter rain for Monday and Tuesday. Looks like high temperatures hang out in the mid 70s for most of next week.