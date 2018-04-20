New Alabama State Superintendent of Schools Selected

by Jeff Sanders

The state school board has selected Dr. Eric Mackey as the new superintendent of schools. Mackey currently serves as the executive director of School Superintendents of Alabama.

Board members voted five to four to hire Mackey over Jefferyson County Schools Superintendent Craig Pouncey. Hoover City Schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy didn’t receive any votes. Mackey replaces Michael Sentance who resigned last year. Dr. Ed Richardson has been serving as interim superintendent of schools.

Mackey inherits a job that will oversee the intervention of the Montgomery Public School System.