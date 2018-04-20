New State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey Ready to Tackle the Future of Education in Alabama

by Danielle Wallace

The state school board of education has chosen Dr. Eric Mackey as the new state superintendent.

“I was especially pleased with Dr. Mackey’s response with the specifics that he embraced-my education initiative, strong start, strong finish. Especially as he mentioned the grade level reading initiative that we have undertaken within that education initiative and also his support for computer science and teaching people how to code and so I believe Dr. Mackey will serve us well,” says Governor Kay Ivey.

Mackey currently serves as the Executive Director of School Superintendents Association of Alabama. He says this new role is something that he has years for. Mackey won by a 5-4 vote by board members. Dr. Craig Pouncy received four votes. Dr. Kathy Murphy of Hoover City Schools did not receive any votes.

“I believe that board members individually had a very difficult time making that decision and I think that was clear first with the five-four vote throughout our balloting process,’ says state board member Stephanie Bell.

The vote was questionable by board member Ella Bell, who says another board member is part of a lawsuit with Dr. Craig Pouncy.

During the interview process, candidates were asked a total of 9 questions, from tackling the ongoing Montgomery Public Schools intervention to common core. Mackey listed assessment and accountability as one of his top things to work on when he starts.

“The reason it has to be the top priority is because that in order for us to have a new assessment in two years-which we’ve promised our locals we’ll have something ready to go by the spring of 2020 then that RFP has to be released by early summer and I know that that is already in process but that would definitely be job number one,” says Mackey.

Next Tuesday, Mackey plans to meet with Ed Richardson who has served as interim state superintendent since the former state superintendent Michael Sentence resigned in September. Mackey’s start date is set for May 14th.