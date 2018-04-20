Splendid Spring Weather Before a Sunday Washout

by Ryan Stinnett

FINE FRIDAY: After the chilly start to the day, today will feature tons of sunshine, which will allow our temperatures to climb to the lower and mid 70s for most locations across South/Central Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Little change in our thoughts on the weekend…Saturday will be a splendid spring day with ample sunshine along with a high in the upper 70s. Clouds roll in Saturday night, and Sunday will be wet with periods of rain. With the low tracking across South Alabama, there is no risk of severe weather for much of Central Alabama, but there could be a few storms across extreme Southwest and South Alabama.

Rain amounts of 1-3″ are likely Sunday through early Tuesday, and there could be a few areas which receive more. We will have to monitor for the threat of flooding in some locations. Our main concern may be the local rivers, which are already running full from recent rains. Of course stay tuned to future forecast for the latest updates. We may not get out of the 60s Sunday due to clouds and rain.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama’s annual spring “A Day” game is Saturday at 1:00 at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa… it will be a perfect day for the game. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from the low 70s at kickoff into the mid 70s by the second half. There is no risk of rain.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Periods of light to moderate rain continues into Monday and likely into Tuesday, so the forecast will feature more clouds than sun and the chance of mostly light rain at times with highs will be in the 60s. The latter half of the week, an upper-level impulse will knock to lingering low out of here and the rest of the week looks dry and pleasant with sunny days and highs in the lower 70s.