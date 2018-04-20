Teens To Face Trial as Adults

Montgomery 14 and 15 year olds charged with murder and robbery.

by Tim Lennox

Two Montgomery teens will go on trail as adults for a murder in Prattville. Autauga County authorities say Roderick Demar Williams was 14 and Devonte Raymon Hill was 15 in 2016 when they killed 56 year old john Michael Taylor of Prattville.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the transfer to adult court.

Autauga County Authorities say Taylor was found dead by a passing motorist in the middle of the 1900 block of Cobbs Ford Road in the early morning hours.

The suspects were arrested just hours after the killing.