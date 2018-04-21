Children’s Author Debuts Book Celebrating Alabama’s Bicentennial at the Alabama Book Festival

by Danielle Wallace

The Alabama Book Festival was the place to be for book lovers Saturday.

The festival invites book lovers to meet authors and discover new books. Authors signed books and took part in open mic performances This year’s festival features children’s author Charles Ghigna, he is also known as father goose. Ghigna debuted his book “Alabama, My Home Sweet Home” at the festival. It takes young readers on a journey through Alabama. Ghigna says the Alabama Bicentennial Committee asked him to create a book that celebrates the state’s bicentennial.

“I started making a list after list. i saw the important people, places, and events, and then through process of elimination tried to keep it to a thirty-two page book that would be fun and it’s in rhymes so kids can remember what they’re hearing and seeing,” says Ghigna.

Ghigna has written over 100 books.