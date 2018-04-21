Showers Tonight; Widespread Rain and Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Clouds are back overhead across central and south Alabama. We’re likely to see plenty of those through at least Tuesday. Some isolated showers are possible later on tonight. The overcast sky keeps temperatures mild tonight, with lows near 60. Looks like mainly scattered shower activity through Sunday morning, but waves of heavier rain and embedded storms are likely by Sunday afternoon.

We’ll probably see at least a couple waves of rain and storms, with a second round sweeping through Sunday evening. If the atmosphere is able to recover enough, its not out of the question that we see a few strong to possibly severe storms Sunday evening. The heaviest rain comes to an end after midnight Sunday with a cold front pushing through. Highs on Sunday top out in the low 70s, with lows near 60 Sunday night.

Some wrap-around showers are possible Monday through Tuesday with the surface low still in close proximity just to our east. Skies likely stay mostly cloudy both days. Highs this week appear quite uniform, topping out in the mid 70s each day. Overnight lows range from the lower to upper 50s.