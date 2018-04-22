Severe Threat This Evening; Calmer & Unsettled This Week

by Ben Lang

It’s been an active afternoon of weather with a few tornado warnings earlier on. We’re in a bit of a lull right now, with stronger activity now across extreme southeast Alabama and western Georgia. We’ll have to keep a close eye on cells lifting into south Alabama from northwest Florida and also a new batch of storms now entering west Alabama. Just about every cell out there through tonight will have the potential to rotate and produce a brief tornado. A tornado watch is in effect for southeast Alabama until 9PM this evening. Stay weather aware tonight!

The severe weather threat comes to an end completely by midnight. Lows tonight fall to the low 60s. Monday looks like a mostly cloudy day with a few isolated showers in the mix. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

The week ahead looks somewhat unsettled. With a chance for rain sometime between Wednesday and Thursday and then another possibly in the Friday/Saturday time-frame. Highs will be close to seasonal norms in the mid and upper 70s, lows in the 50s.