YMCA of Greater Montgomery Getting Kids Active in National Healthy Kids Day Initiative

by Danielle Wallace

Several YMCA locations took part in the national initiative designed to improve kids health.

It’s an afternoon of letting loose some energy with zumba and scoring on the basketball court.

“The kids are enjoying it. I can see that they’re getting tired and they’re sweating a little bit and the parents are cheering them on and really rooting their kids on,” says wellness director Brandon Maddox.

Kids also had a chance to learn how to make healthy snacks on Montgomery’s Brown Bag Bus, a bus that travels the area weekly giving healthy meals. Making healthy snacks, while participating in arts in crafts helps put their mental skills to the test too.

“They’ve enjoyed making their own kites and jumping in the bouncy houses being active,” says parent Tara Holland.

Parents say, the initiative helps their kids grow and stay healthy.

“I brought my kids to healthy kids day at the y because we love all the outreach that the YMCA does in the community and we wanted to support them and do something fun with the kids on a Sunday afternoon,” says Holland.

Being a family gym, it’s our goal to get adults and kids active so today we really just focused on the kids and give them something to do to get them active,” says Maddox.

It’s a day of learning mentally and physically.

“We as adults do it when we go and exercise at the gym and we have made our own healthy habits and if we start them young, they can live a healthy life as they get older,” says Holland.

The YMCA’s wellness staff say the Healthy Kids Day also helps prevent obesity, a significant health issue statewide.