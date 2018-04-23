Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody

by Stefanie Hicks

A man suspected in a series of robberies across Alabama has been taken into custody.

Authorities say 31-year-old Jarius Davis of Opelika was captured Thursday after being stopped by Auburn police. He is charged with 4 counts of robbery 1 st degree for robberies that occurred throughout Lee County. Authorities say he will most likely be interviewed by multiple other agencies for robberies that occurred starting in March and ending on April 15, including in Troy and Brundidge.

He is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond.