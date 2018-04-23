Clouds, Showers, Mild Temperatures

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: An upper-level trough will hold in place across the Southeast most of the week, and unfortunately, that means much of the week ahead looks to feature more clouds than sunshine and periods of light to moderate rain. We will mention the chance of rain each day through Friday, not washouts by any means, but showers will be possible at any time. The sky looks to remain mainly cloudy each day, which will keep our temperatures below average for the week as highs each day will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s, and nights will generally be in the 50s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The trough will finally kick out of here on Friday, and this will be setting the the stage for very nice weather next weekend. At this time, both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry and mainly sunny with highs well into the 70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan