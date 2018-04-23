Controversy Over Confederate Memorial Day

by Andrew James

Steps from the First White House of the Confederacy, Faith in Action Alabama gathered Monday to share why they say Confederate Memorial day should be no more.

“Commemorating people, institution that was meant to continue slavery and that from our faith perspective is a abomination,” explained Daniel Schwartz.

The group is calling on state leaders to cease closing state government offices on Confederate Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, many people gathered at the Confederate Memorial at the Alabama State Capitol for a Confederate Memorial Day event.

“It’s a part of our heritage, its a part of who we are, and if you’re a southernor you should be out here celebrating it, explained H.K. Edgerton.

Former Governor Robert Bentley ordered Confederate flags be removed from the Confederate Memorial in June of 2015.

Alabama is one of two states to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day.