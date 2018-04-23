Dallas Co. Deputies Search for Triple Shooting Suspect

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man suspected of shooting three people.

Capt. Mike Granthum says 25 year old LaBerry Aaron is wanted in the triple shooting.

It happened around Thursday evening — on the 800 block of Laredo Court in Selmont.

“There were children out playing during this time. I mean, it was 6 o’clock in the evening, when the time is cool, kids out playing, home from school, and he opened fire, fired several rounds from what we believe is an assault weapon,” he said.

Granthum says Aaron became angry after he saw the three victims at his ex-girlfriend’s house.

He says Aaron left the area then came back with a few of his buddies.

“Witnesses, eye witnesses saw him and at least two to three other people come around a corner with assault rifles and one of them had a pistol. A soon as they saw the suspects, the people they were actually wanting to target they started opening fire. We had three people get hit. All of then were pretty serious. Some of them received multiple gunshot wounds.”

Granthum says Aaron is also a suspect in several other shootings currently under investigation in Dallas County.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting — or the whereabouts of Laberry Aaron call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 874-25-30.