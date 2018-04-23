Golden Apple: Cicely Curtis

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Selma City School System. As the principal of the School of Discovery in Selma, Cicely Curtis, believes when it comes to handling her students, it’s about engaging them in conversation.

“That’s one thing I pride myself in doing and that’s talking to the students, listening to them. Even if I get an office referral on the student, they know, its going to be a conversation,” says Curits.

Congratulations Mrs. Curtis!