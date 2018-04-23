Occasional Showers

by Shane Butler

An upper level disturbance will be the main player in our weather the next few days. This system will occasionally send showers into the region otherwise we stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures will continue rather mild with lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s. The exception will be Thursday when we expect more clouds and rain activity. Those features briefly hold temps down a bit and we may struggle to reach 70 during the afternoon hours. As we head into the weekend, sunny and dry conditions return to the state. High pressure slides over head and this provides us the first dry weekend in several weeks. We expect lots of sunshine and temps respond with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.