Tornadoes Confirmed from Alabama Storms

by Jeff Sanders

The National Weather Service confirms at least three tornadoes in Alabama from Sunday storms, and is surveying other parts of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

A storm with estimated winds of 80 mph (130 kph) overturned five recreational vehicles at the Anchors Aweigh RV Resort near Foley after 3 p.m. The storm, with a 1.6-mile (2.6-kilometer) path, was rated EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The Weather Service says three people were injured.

A second tornado hit minutes later in nearby Elberta, causing minor damage.

A third twister hit the U.S. Army’s Fort Rucker after 1 p.m., damaging trees, power lines and a baseball field. The base reopened Monday.

Surveyors are still examining damage in Alabama’s Montgomery, Barbour, Crenshaw and Escambia counties and in Florida’s Okaloosa and Escambia counties.

