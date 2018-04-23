Waffle House Shooting Suspect Arrested

Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of storming a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and fatally shooting four people with an assault rifle.

Authorities announced that 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was taken into custody Monday.

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, say the suspect in a quadruple homicide at a local Waffle House stole a BMW car several days earlier.

Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told news reporters Monday that 29-year-old Travis Reinking stole the car on the preceding Tuesday from a BMW dealership in nearby Brentwood. Police chased it but opted to track the car via a GPS device. It was recovered the same day at Reinking’s apartment complex- however, authorities did not know Reinking’s identity at the time.

Aaron also said a report of shots fired Monday near a police staging area was not related to the search for Reinking, who remained at large. Police were searching a wide area, and expected soon to have Reinking’s photo posted on billboards.

Aaron said Reinking has “exhibited mental instability,” and may still have a handgun. He urged citizens to be vigilant.

Four people were fatally shot early Sunday at a Waffle House. A patron wrestled the gun away, and the gunman fled.

 

