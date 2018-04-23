Wetumpka Tea Party holds ‘Meet & Greet’ Candidate Fair

by Ellis Eskew

It was a night to mingle with the candidates and get to know them a little better.

Wetumpka Tea Party president Becky Gerritson says it’s an important election year.

“Not only for our state government, but we have the House and Senate at the national level that I am concerned about. So I think its really important that they get out and vote,” said Gerritson.

Some voters say they have concerns with how things are being done right now.

“I want to talk to them and find out because I have heard so much crap from politicians. They all talk a good game until they are elected,” said James McAdams.

“The use of our money. That it will be used the best it can be, whatever that is,” said Wil Thomas.

And they are looking for candidates with certain traits.

“Honesty. I’ve been around quite a long time. I am tired of the same ol’ story we’ve heard. Promises everything and give us nothing,” said Bill Fadden.

Rosemary Glass says she wants her candidate to “be a true Republican. And not just sometimes be a Republican. And the team player, being in unity. I think that is really important on several things that some people just decided that ‘I don’t have to vote for that, so I won’t.’ So they are voting for what they want rather than what our whole constituency wants,” said Glass.

“I don’t care what party they are, I want people who are interested in improving this country,” said Fadden.

The primary election is June 5th.