Alabama State Announces New Spring Graduation Plan

“This is all about meeting the needs of ASU’s graduating students, their families and friends, and the University better serving all of them during one of the most important and precious times of their lives; their college graduation,” said President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “By having two separate ceremonies, there will be more seats available for our students’ loved ones and a shorter ceremony in the Acadome for our students.”

President Ross said the decision to change to two commencement ceremonies for spring and fall came after careful deliberation by a committee composed of representatives from across the campus. The committee spoke with various stakeholders and conducted a survey of the academic community well in advance of any final decision being made.

“We were determined that this decision would be made not by any one person, but with the input of various members of the University community,” Ross said. “I felt that it was imperative to include a diverse group of University stakeholders in the decision-making process, which will help to ensure that our graduating seniors and their families have the best graduation experience possible.”

Dr. Carl S. Pettis, interim associate provost and commencement coordinator, was tasked with devising the new plan.

“It is a wonderful and great thing that the attendance for our commencement ceremonies has grown over the years with an expanded audience who wish to witness their loved-one’s receiving their degrees. Because these large numbers have stretched the capacity of seating in the Acadome, we are growing with it by implementing this new plan, which should accommodate all who wish to be inside the Acadome at the ceremony,” Pettis said.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. for the morning ceremony and 1:30 p.m. for the afternoon ceremony. The Golden Class of 1968 will participate in the morning ceremony.

Pettis said that with fewer candidates in each session, the graduation ceremony will last approximately two hours or less, which is substantially less time than previous ceremonies. After the first ceremony, there will be a two-hour break to allow the graduates and their visitors to leave the campus, traffic to subside, cleaning of the Acadome and preparation for the second ceremony.

He added that complete instructions on who graduates at what session is being communicated with the graduates in many ways, including rehearsal ceremonies to ensure that they understand all of the new procedures, times and protocols.

“The only reason we have implemented this new plan is for the happiness and safety of our students and for all those who wish to witness the splendor and solemnity of a commencement ceremony at The Alabama State University,” said Pettis. “It is an awesome sight to observe and attend.”