AMC Theaters to Offer $10 Movie, Drink, & Popcorn Combo

by Alabama News Network Staff

Where can $10 get you a movie, popcorn and drink? At AMC Theaters, every Tuesday! AMC is excited to offer moviegoers with a deal difficult to refuse. Every Tuesday, AMC Stubs members can get a $5 ticket to any movie playing at AMC that day by reserving their seat at the box office, online or through the AMC app, and accompany it with the ultimate duo, a $5 small popcorn and drink combo.

“Going to the movies is a time-honored tradition that movie-lovers of all ages can enjoy, and at AMC we are always looking for opportunities to make the experience not only more enjoyable, but also more accessible,” said Stephen Colanero, Chief Marketing Officer, AMC. “This incredible value allows our guests to enjoy the full AMC experience and reminds them about the unique thrill of going to the movies.”

This offer is available for purchase at participating AMC, AMC CLASSIC and AMC DINE-IN locations every Tuesday. Tickets must be purchased with an AMC Stubs membership, free for guests to enroll online or through the AMC app. Additional fees for premium format experiences, including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and RealD 3D, and exclusions may apply. The $5 small popcorn and drink combo is only available for purchase at concessions, no coupon is required.

For more information, please visit: www.amctheatres.com/ticket-tuesday